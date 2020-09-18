Judge: Michigan must count absentee ballots that arrive late

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan.

Envelopes postmarked by the eve of the Nov. 3 election are eligible even if they show up days later.

Michigan is anticipating waves of absentee ballots this fall: about 2.3 million have already been requested.

Michigan law requires absentee ballots to be received by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted.

Judge Cynthia Stephens said Friday that flexibility is crucial in 2020 because of the coronavirus and chronic mail delays.

Separately, another judge blocked Michigan’s longstanding ban on transporting voters to the polls.

By DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE Associated Press