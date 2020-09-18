Judge finds state improperly released test scores to media

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the state Department of Public Instruction violated state law when it withheld voucher school students’ standardized test scores for a day last fall. School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued in November in Jefferson County alleging that DPI released public school students’ results to the media on Sept. 11 before releasing both public school and voucher school student scores publicly on Sept. 12. Judge Bennett Brantmeier ruled Friday state law requires all the data must be released simultaneously. DPI officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.