Jewish pilgrims retreat from Ukrainian border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being stuck at the Ukrainian border for days due to coronavirus restrictions, thousands of Hasidic Jews have turned back without reaching their destination, the grave of a revered rabbi. About 2,000 ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims had traveled through Belarus in hope of reaching the Ukrainian city of Uman to visit the grave of Nachman of Breslov, an important Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810. Thousands of the Hasidic pilgrims visit the city each September for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. This time, Ukraine closed its borders in late August amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, denying entry to thousands of pilgrims who traveled via Belarus. Authorities in Ukraine and Belarus said Friday that the pilgrims have cleared the no-man’s land between the two countries.