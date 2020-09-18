Health Officials urge Tomahawk Fall Riders to take precautions

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- With many people gathering in the Northwoods for the Tomahawk Fall Ride, health officials are urging attendees to take precautions.

"We want people to be aware of the fact that if they decide to attend something like this, they should be wearing a face covering at all times while they're attending the event as well as maintain six feet of social distancing," said Ray Przybelski with Portage County Health and Human Services.

The Marathon County Health Department also weighing in on the potential spread of COVID-19 during the Fall Ride. In a statement the department said: