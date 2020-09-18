Bart Starr Green Bay Packers bobblehead series unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)— Friday morning the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four special edition bobbleheads featuring Packers legend Bart Starr.

"Bart Starr is one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We wanted to honor Starr with a series of bobbleheads that pays tribute to his remarkable football career and tremendous life. These will become keepsakes that are passed on to future generations of Packers fans.”

Each bobblehead is unique in capturing the playing career of the Hall of Fame quarterback:

The first bobblehead features three legendary Packers quarterbacks that have helped bring the last seven championships to "Titletown": Bart Starr, Brett Farve and Aaron Rodgers.

The second features Starr crossing the goal line and scoring the winning touchdown during the Ice Bowl in the 1967 NFL Championship Game.

The third features Starr sitting in a replica 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible, which he receive for being named the first Super Bowl MVP.

The fourth has Starr dropping back to pass on a base that includes replicas of his five NFL championship rings with a plaque that lists his accomplishments.

The bobbleheads are individually numbered and available for sale at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store

The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the Museum by FOCO.