Gradually warming up over the next few days

It still looks like a quiet and warmer Fall weather pattern will be developing. You will notice a bit of a warm-up over the weekend and then it will be even more noticeable next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool again.

High: 58 Wind: Variable around 5

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly.

Low: 36 Wind: Light SE

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and quiet.

High: 62 Wind: SW around 10

You will need your jacket or sweatshirt once again today. High temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. The nice part about today is that there will be a good amount of sun once again, so even though it will be much cooler than normal, conditions will be pleasant. Winds will be light and variable.

Through the weekend there will be a slow warm-up. Highs on Saturday will reach the low 60s and then on Sunday we should experience upper 60s, which is about normal for this time of year. There will be a few scattered clouds at times over the weekend, but sunshine should be prevalent at most times. The wind will also pick up out of the south a bit more on Sunday.

A weak trough of low pressure passing over the northwestern half of the state on Monday will produce breezy conditions and a small chance of a shower or thundershower, otherwise Monday will be another mainly dry day with warmer temps. On Monday the mercury should reach the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Another weak trough of low pressure will drift by to our north late Wednesday and this will produce another slight chance of a shower or thundershower.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1926 - The great ""Miami Hurricane"" produced winds reaching 138 mph which drove ocean waters into the Biscayne Bay drowning 135 persons. The eye of the hurricane passed over Miami, at which time the barometric pressure reached 27.61 inches. Tides up to twelve feet high accompanied the hurricane, which claimed a total of 372 lives. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)