Germany seeks more scrutiny of Belarus by top UN rights body

GENEVA (AP) — Germany has presented a resolution at the U.N.’s top human rights body that raises concerns about torture, “arbitrary deprivations of life,” and sexual and gender-based violence linked to Belarus’ disputed presidential election last month. The resolution came as the Human Rights Council prepares for an urgent debate Friday on the situation in Belarus. It points to the alleged intimidation, harassment and detention of opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko’s government before and after the Aug. 9 election. It calls on the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to look into them and report back to the council by year-end. That would entail a relatively fast response for the often deliberate council.