Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

1:37 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Clark

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

