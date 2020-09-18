Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&