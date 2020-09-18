Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures are expected to drop to 33 to 38 late

tonight which will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

