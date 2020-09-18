Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures early this morning will range from the upper

20s to mid-30s in Clark and Taylor counties, and range from the

mid-30s to mid-40s elsewhere. Widespread frost is expected in

Clark and Taylor counties and areas of frost is expected across

the rest of central Wisconsin.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&