Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures from 32 to 37 will result in frost formation
in most areas.
* WHERE…Northern Marinette County, Menominee, Northern Oconto
County, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Southern
Marinette County and Southern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lingering clouds may hold temperatures up
enough to prevent a widespread frost in parts of Waupaca County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
