Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures from 32 to 37 will result in frost formation

in most areas.

* WHERE…Northern Marinette County, Menominee, Northern Oconto

County, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Southern

Marinette County and Southern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lingering clouds may hold temperatures up

enough to prevent a widespread frost in parts of Waupaca County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

