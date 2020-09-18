Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from 24 to 29.

* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln and Langlade

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

