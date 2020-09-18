Firefighters battle exhaustion along with wildfire flames

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters trying to contain the massive wildfires in Oregon, California and Washington state say they are constantly on the verge of exhaustion. They work 50 hours at a stretch and sleep on gymnasium floors. Exploding trees shower them with embers. They lose track of time when the sun is blotted out by smoke. And they sometimes have to run for their lives from advancing flames. Many fire teams are trying to protect the same communities where they live. Each home or barn lost is a mental blow for firefighters trained to protect lives and property.