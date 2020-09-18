Fired, pro-Black Lives Matter officer sues to get job back

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer who was cleared of charges that he falsified records is suing the city and the department to get his job back. Bryan Turner sued this week in federal court claiming the department has discriminated against him and targeted him for dismissal because of his support for Black Lives Matter. It also alleges the department denied the Black officer’s request for a gun permit after he was cleared. He says it prevented him from being employed at other law enforcement agencies. The city and the department had no comment on the lawsuit.