Father gets 30 years after plea in death of Illinois boy, 5

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois man who was charged with murder for his role in the beating death of his 5-year-old son has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. At a brief hearing, Andrew Freund Sr. pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop first-degree murder charges against him in the April 2019 death of Andrew “AJ” Freund. The boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder and was sentenced in July to 35 years in prison.