EU unveils plan to combat racism, increase diversity

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has presented a series of measures aimed at tackling structural racism and discrimination, acknowledging a blatant lack of diversity among the European Union’s institutions. The bloc’s executive arm sets out its action plan for the next five years, which includes strengthening the current legal framework, recruiting an anti-racism coordinator and increasing the diversity of EU staff. The European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency said that recent anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Europe highlighted the need for action. All 27 EU commissioners appointed last year by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are white.