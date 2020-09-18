Dutch government seeks to hold Syria accountable for torture

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it’s holding Syria responsible under international law for “gross human rights violations,” in a process that could ultimately trigger a case at the United Nations’ highest court. The Dutch initiative Friday invokes the U.N. Convention against Torture. It’s the latest attempt to hold President Bashar Assad’s government accountable amid widespread reports it’s mistreating its own citizens against the backdrop of the country’s grinding civil war. Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said “the Assad regime has not hesitated to crack down hard on its own population, using torture and chemical weapons, and bombing hospitals.” He said victims must have access to justice.