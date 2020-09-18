Drive-In movie night gives families a chance to relax

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Families had the chance and experience some nostalgia Friday evening with a drive-in movie at Marathon Park.

U.S. Cellular put on the showing, as well as others across the country.

Families were able to enjoy some of their movie snacks like popcorn, Mike & Ikes, Whoppers, and Rasinettes for free while enjoying the 2001 film Shrek.

"Not only nostalgia cause I know Wausau area doesn't have any drive-in movie theaters and to show some of the younger generations of what it's like to go to a drive-in movie theater," said Eli Bottleman who is a store manager for U.S. Cellular.

The movie will also be shown on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The gates open at 5:30.

Vehicle space is limited so registration is required, you can do that here.