Donor cash surges to Harrison, the Democrat taking on Graham

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It won’t be known until Election Day if a poll showing a tightening contest between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison portends an upset, but the gains are real enough in the Democrat’s campaign account. On the heels of a Quinnipiac University poll that has Harrison tied with Graham among likely voters in South Carolina, Harrison’s campaign has marked two back-to-back fundraising days of $1 million apiece, bringing his fundraising to over $30 million. The influx of cash for Harrison is providing a rare opportunity to blanket the airwaves in a place where Democrats haven’t won a statewide contest in 15 years.