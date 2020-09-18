Donations completely fund Wood Co. Sheriff’s new K9

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Wood County Sheriff's Department says they have received many monetary donations from supporters recently.

Those donations completely funded another K9 for the department, an addition that allows a K9 team assigned to each patrol shift.

"We are so grateful for the support we have throughout the community we serve," the Wood County Sheriff's Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputy Kristine Beathard has been partnered with Lux, a German short haired pointer. Lux will be trained in tracking and narcotics detection. The pair will also make public appearances.

The Sheriff's Department says that once Deputy Beathard and Lux return from training in mid-October, donors will have the opportunity to choose a new name for Lux.