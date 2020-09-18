Details for Claire Hornby’s celebration of life on Saturday

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) - A celebration of life for Claire Hornby will take place Saturday, Sept. 19.

Claire passed away on Sept. 8 after battling a rare brain tumor. She is remembered for her kindness, love for animals, and her big smile.

The public is invited to a drive-in service to honor Claire on the 19th.

Location: Wausau East High School, 2607 N 18th Street, Wausau.

Time: The service begins at 1:30 p.m, but Claire's mom, Kirsten, asks that you arrive between 12 and 1 p.m.

Additional details: A band will be playing for the service around 1 p.m., and Claire should arrive between 1 and 1:30 p.m after processing through town from church.

COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing will be adhered to at the service. You are asked to remain in your car for the celebration.

"Doing this service, and having this time together, is one of the ways we care of Claire, that we continue to care for Claire and her legacy," Kirsten Hornby, Claire's mother said. "I am just hoping people feel like they can be apart of this celebration and have a chance to honor Claire."

To watch the service, it will be live-streamed here. There will also be a radio broadcast during the service for those in attendance.

Memorials for the family can be made here, or you can donate in Claire's honor at The Cure Starts Now to help fight against childhood cancer.