Democrats set to unveil stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are preparing a temporary spending bill that’s needed to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month. It’s a lowest-common-denominator, bare-minimum measure that befits a deeply polarized Congress. Even so, it took intense effort at the highest levels of Washington to finish the package. It was set to be released Friday afternoon after a last-minute negotiating flurry. Republicans denied Democratic requests involving the census and election administration grants. What remains is not controversial and includes provisions that would extend federal highway and flood insurance programs, along with a variety of other low-profile items. The bill doesn’t contain COVID-19 relief.