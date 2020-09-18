Danish prince “fine” for Paris post after blood clot surgery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who underwent an emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, says he is “eager to get started” as he arrived for his first work day at the Danish Embassy in Paris. The 51-year-old prince spoke to reporters outside the Danish mission where he will be defense attache. Joachim was rushed to the Toulouse University Hospital on July 24. He is sixth in line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.