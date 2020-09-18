CVS opens new drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Since March, CVS has administered three million COVID-19 tests. Now the company is opening drive-thru test sites throughout the badger state.

When you arrive for testing, at most locations, patients are directed to stay in their cars and continue through the normal pharmacy drive-thru window, parking space, or tent located in the parking lot. The tests are self swab tests, which means a CVS team member will provide you with a test kit with instructions. That same pharmacy team member will observe the test and is there to answer any questions.

"Given the large number of CVS stores that we have we knew that we could be the footprint in local communities, if we have more access and patients are able to get tested then hopefully they're able to quarantine and not go about infecting more people in the community," said Ashley Pascavis, District Leader for CVS Health.

As of right now most, test results will be available within 2-3 days.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

The sites will open in waves. For a list of all CVS drive-thru test site locations, click here.