Captain says he knowingly risked career with virus warning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The dismissed captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier knew he was jeopardizing his military career when he sent a now-famous email warning of possible sailor deaths due to a coronavirus breakout on board. But Capt. Brett Crozier said in a witness statement obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle that he wanted to avoid a larger catastrophe amid a bureaucratic logjam. The statement was recorded as part of the Navy’s investigation into the March outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The admiral overseeing the carrier said Crozier screwed up and panicked or wanted to play hero. Crozier’s crew called him a hero.