Bluegrass music festival underway in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wild Woods drive in music festival kicked off at the Folk Farm Friday afternoon.

The two-day event provides attendees a roped off spot to park their cars in front of the stage.

Aside from music, attendees can get food from a number of vendors on the grounds.

Event Operations Director Matt Szmanda said they're glad to bring a live event to the area with social distancing measures in place.

"The music industry and their production… Everyone. The vendors, the food vendors. No one has had an opportunity to come out and operate," said Szmanda. "We love giving them an opportunity to be out here and help them out."

The festival features bands like Trampled By Turtles and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades.

Tickets are available online.