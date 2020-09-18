Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ borders with Poland and Lithuania remain open despite the nation’s president declaring they would be closed and accusing the neighboring nations of instigating weeks of protests against his 26 year of authoritarian leadership. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said late Thursday that he was putting the army on high alert and closing the country’s borders with Lithuania and Poland. Lukashenko has blamed the United States and its allies for fomenting the unrest over his landslide reelection to a sixth term. The national Border Guard Service said all border checkpoints remained open Friday but controls have been strengthened. A Polish Border Guard spokesperson says traffic at the border is normal. Lithuanian authorities also reported no changes.