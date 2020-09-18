Asia mostly higher despite Wall Street slump, virus fears

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher despite some investor attention shifting again to the uncertainties in global economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reflected in the overnight fall on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark finished higher Friday, and shares also rose in China and South Korea. U.S. stocks fell overnight as Wall Street continues to swirl after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy. The selling was widespread, partly because of the gloomy outlook Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave for the economy’s prospects.