AP-NORC poll: Majority plan to vote before Election Day

DENVER (AP) — A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. The poll finds that 39% of registered voters say they will vote by mail, well above the 21% who say they normally do so. Fifty-three percent Biden supporters plan to vote by mail, while 57% of Trump backers say they’ll vote in person on Election Day.