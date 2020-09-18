AP Exclusive: More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — An Associated Press review of medical records for four detained immigrant women and interviews with lawyers have revealed growing allegations that a gynecologist performed surgeries and other procedures that the women never sought or didn’t fully understand. Dr. Mahendra Amin was linked this week to allegations of unwanted hysterectomies performed on immigrant women at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. Some procedures could be justified based on problems noted in the medical records, but lawyers and medical experts say the women’s lack of consent or knowledge raises severe legal and ethical issues. The AP’s review didn’t find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed by a nurse at the detention center.