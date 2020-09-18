4 Louisiana police officers charged in Black man’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A grand jury in Louisiana has charged four police officers in the city of Shreveport with negligent homicide in the April death of a 44-year-old Black man. The indictment was announced Friday afternoon in a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Tommie McGlothen Jr. died April 6 after an altercation with police. In June, a television station aired video showing officers appearing to hit and use a Taser on him. The news release says investigators determined that officers used excessive force and failed to call for medical assistance.