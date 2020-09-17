Woman, 3 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say three suspected rebels and a 45-year-old woman were killed during a gunbattle between government forces and anti-India rebels in the main city of disputed Kashmir, officials said. An Indian paramilitary spokesman said the gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip about militants. The gunfight also left a paramilitary officer wounded. As the fighting raged, residents marched nearby in solidarity with the rebels. Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. No casualties were immediately reported in the clashes. Most Muslim Kashmiris oppose Indian rule in the region.