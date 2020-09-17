Whitmer: Mask order applies to Big Ten, but may be changed

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says her requirement that athletes wear masks applies to Big Ten football in Michigan, but a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order. Whitmer’s office said Thursday it will talk to the conference about the mandate, which took effect last week and covers organized sports in which athletes can’t keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments.” The Big Ten announced Wednesday it will open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24, reversing a decision to push fall sports to the spring due to the pandemic.