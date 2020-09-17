Where to watch: President Donald Trump speaks in Mosinee

(NEWS APP VIEWERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE)

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW/AP)— President Donald Trump is holding a rally Thursday evening in Mosinee, an area of the state that shifted dramatically toward Republicans in 2016, enabling Trump to overcome even greater deficits in urban and suburban parts of the state.

He is scheduled to speak at Central Wisconsin Airport at 8 pm Central Time.

The President is aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters as he looks to repeat his path to victory four years ago.

The visit to Mosinee marks his fifth trip to the battleground state this year, Trump views success in the state's less-populated counties as critical to another term.

