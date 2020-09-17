UWSP holds ‘Stand Amplify Speak’ event

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point continued the conversation on racial injustice and inequality with an even known as "Stand Amplify Speak."

It's part of a year long campaign by the Office of Diversity and College Access. Attendees heard from speakers and watched the Netflix film "13th."

Samuel Dinga, the director of the office, said he wants the campus and community to continue talking about these issues.

"We are hoping that through education and a purposeful way of addressing some of the issues within our campus of course, that will create a better environment for our students, faculty and staff," Dinga said.

Dinga said the office will continue the campaign by holding several different types of events throughout the year.