Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year

JERUSALEM (AP) — A raging coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the usually festive Jewish New Year as Israel faces a second nationwide lockdown to stem a runaway coronavirus outbreak. Religious and secular Israelis alike mark Rosh Hashanah with holiday feasts among family and friends. They pack synagogues, often spending hours in prayer. But this year, traditional family gatherings will be muted, synagogue prayers will be limited to small groups and travel restrictions will leave many roads deserted. Some of the liberal streams of Judaism, particularly in the United States, are turning to technology to help connect people during the Jewish High Holidays.