Trump aims to boost rural turnout in critical Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters as he looks to repeat his path to victory four years ago. Making his fifth visit to the pivotal battleground state this year, Trump views success in the state’s less-populated counties as critical to another term. He is set to hold a rally Thursday evening in Mosinee, in central Wisconsin, an area of the state that shifted dramatically toward Republicans in 2016, enabling Trump to overcome even greater deficits in urban and suburban parts of the state. Trump has increasingly used his public appearances to elevate cultural issues important to his generally whiter and older base.