Top Trump trade adviser says Foxconn will ‘bear great fruit’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser is praising the Foxconn manufacturing project in Wisconsin, despite ongoing questions about the Taiwan-based company’s contract for billions in state tax credits. Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, tells the State Journal he’s confident Foxconn Technology Group’s project will reach completion when the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Navarro says it should “bear great fruit down the road.” Some have criticized the company’s lucrative contract with the state, which Navarro calls “noise” by Democrats.