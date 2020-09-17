Talks on Polish cabinet reshuffle halted amid tensions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s governing conservative party has suspended talks on a planned cabinet reshuffle with its two junior coalition partners. Law and Justice also threatened to call early elections as internal government tensions spilled into the open on Thursday. The warning comes after two junior parties in the government coalition refused to back bills proposed by Law and Justice. The deeper rift appears related to a struggle for power within the ruling camp as leading politicians position themselves for a time when the powerful party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, 71, will no longer be the dominating force on the political right.