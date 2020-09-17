Sen. Ron Johnson quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Sen. Ron Johnson quarantining after COVID-19 exposureUpdated
WASHINGTON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be in quarantine until Sept. 29 after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Johnson himself has since tested negative, according to a statement from a spokesperson sent Thursday.
Wisconsin’s senior senator was scheduled to travel with President Donald Trump who is visiting Mosinee later in the day. Those plans have been curtailed.
The statement said Johnson is experiencing no symptoms.