‘Real confidence’ helps Adams succeed as Rodgers’ top target

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he could sense early in Davante Adams’ career that the wide receiver was capable of big things. Rodgers says Adams possessed “real confidence” from the start of his career. Rodgers said he can distinguish which people have real confidence rather than false bravado by how they respond to adversity. Adams caught 14 passes from Rodgers in a season-opening 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year franchise record for receptions in a game. Adams also scored twice and now has an NFL-leading 42 touchdown catches since 2016.