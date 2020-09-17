Port Edwards Elementary School closed because of COVID-19

Port Edwards (WAOW) -- Port Edwards Elementary School is closed because of COVID-19.

According to a press release, there was a reported positive case with a staff member. The school is closed Thursday to allow time to contact tracing and deep cleaning.

The school is planned to reopen Friday.

"Due to the efforts of the staff to maintain social distancing, the effect of this positive case has been fairly minimal on other staff and students," the school district said in a release.