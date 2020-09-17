 Skip to Content

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

9:53 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence returns to the upper Midwest next week following dueling visits Friday by President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Pence will start next Thursday at a manufacturing company in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, before traveling to Minneapolis to meet with a pro-Trump law enforcement group.  The visit was announced a day before Trump and Biden make campaign stops in northern Minnesota. Trump will hold a rally Friday in Bemidji, while Biden will visit a union training center in Duluth. Gov. Tim Walz has urged both campaigns to follow state guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content