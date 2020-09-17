Paraguayan ex-politician, husband plead guilty in conspiracy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. authorities say a former member of Paraguay’s Congress and her husband have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey says in a Wednesday statement that Cynthia Elizabeth Tarragó Diaz and her husband Raimundo Va agreed to accept at least $2 million in U.S. currency from individuals the couple thought were drug traffickers. The alleged drug traffickers were undercover FBI agents investigating the money laundering network. The agents met with the couple numerous times and secured audio and video recordings detailing how the laundering network functioned. The couple faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to twice the funds laundered.