Packers asking for high school football highlights

The start of high school football season is just around the corner and the Green Bay Packers want to show off the biggest and best plays from teams across the state.

Because of that, the Packers are introducing the “Packers High School Plays of the Month” program.

According to their press release they are looking for, "impressive catches and throws, interceptions, broken tackles, fumble recoveries, and other remarkable plays on offense, defense and special teams."

A panel of Packers staff will vote on the plays to determine the top five plays each month.

The top five plays, along with information about the teams, location of the game and players involved, will then be featured in a video on packers.com and the Packers’ social media platforms.

Each high school team featured will also receive a $500 donation from the Packers.

Teams that choose to submit highlights are allowed one per game, but will be permitted to send in highlights from multiple games. However, the Packers request that highlights are no longer than 20 seconds.

Submissions to the “Packers High School Plays of the Month” program can be made to https://packers.files.com/u/hs-plays-month/.

The program will be offered in both the fall and spring seasons to accommodate schools that decided to move their season due to COVID-19.

