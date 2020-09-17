 Skip to Content

No injuries as gas line blast leaves crater in Oklahoma road

PIEDMONT, Okla. (AP) — Emergency management officials say no one was injured when a natural gas line exploded in a rural area northwest of Oklahoma City, though the blast left a massive crater in a roadway. Kingfisher County Emergency Management Director Steve Loftis said the line owned by Denver-based DCP Midstream exploded about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Piedmont under a road marking the Kingfisher-Canadian County lines. DCP Midstream spokesperson Jeannette Alberg said in a statement that the cause of the blast was not immediately known. She says smoke from nearby hay bales that caught fire from the blast was expected to continue Thursday.

