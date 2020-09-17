Newman, Prentice volleyball get big wins, other local sports scores

Newman, Prentice volleyball get big wins, other local sports scoresUpdated
Here's a look at area sports scores from Thursday, Sept. 17.
Girls Volleyball:
Newman 3 Rib Lake 0
Athens 3 Marathon 0
Stratford 1 Prentice 3
Three Lakes 3 Elcho 0
Auburndale 0 Phillips 3
Mosinee 3 Rhinelander 0
Amherst 3 Almond 0
Girls Swim:
Lakeland 51 Rhinelander 117
Girls Golf:
WVC Leg 1:
1. Wausau East/ West 184
2. Wis. Rapids Lincoln 206
3. D.C. Everest 222
4. Marshfield 240
Boys Soccer:
Columbus Catholic 2 Amherst 0
Mosinee 4 Northland Pines 1
Lakeland 6 Antigo 1
Cross Country:
Wausau West 25 Merrill 36 (girls)
Wausau West 20 Merrill 35 (boys)
Amherst XC Quad:
1. Rosholt
2. Weyauwega-Fremont
3. Amherst
4. Pittsville