Mexico skirts U.S. criticism of anti-drug enforcement

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador says his government will respond “softly, softly”and with “love and peace” to the finding by the U.S. administration that Mexico needs to do more to stop drug trafficking. López Obrador said Thursday that he does not agree with all the findings in the U.S. annual report, which listed Mexico among “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries.” The Trump administration noted in the report Mexico has made progress, but said it “must clearly demonstrate its commitment to dismantling the cartels” and do more to combat fentanyl and methamphetamine production and smuggling. Mexico is the main U.S. supplier of meth.