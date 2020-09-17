Mexican president vows to pay US water debt, thanks Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has vowed to repay the country’s water debt to the United States, even if it means asking farmers in Mexican states along the U.S. border to pitch in. Time is running out for Mexico to pay the debt by the Oct. 24 deadline, especially after protesters seized a dam in Chihuahua state to stop water transfers. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said in the past he would appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump for “understanding” if Mexico couldn’t make the deadline, and on Thursday he once again thanked Trump for being “respectful” of Mexico on other issues.