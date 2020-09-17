Lawyer: Texas city’s police leaders must reform or resign

DALLAS (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a woman shot dead by a Texas police officer last year during a struggle over a stun gun says the police department’s leadership must make “specific reforms” or step down. The call comes days after Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz was charged with aggravated assault for shooting Pamela Turner. A bystander’s video captured the May 2019 shooting outside an apartment complex where they both lived. Attorney Devon Jacob said Thursday that the Baytown department’s commanders need to make changes or “they need to go.” A police spokesman did not immediately respond for requests for comment.